DJ Social explains the difference between music scenes in the DMV and LA

DJ Social is a DJ currently based in Los Angeles. He talks with rolling out about why he started deejaying, life in the DMV, why he moved to Los Angeles and some of his favorite songs to play at events.

How did you come up with your DJ name?

It was DJ Mani for the longest, and it’s a dude named DJ Money back in DC. When we were coming up, I was starting to make some noise, and people started getting us mixed up. I was like 19 or 20 years old. And DJ Money didn’t say he didn’t like it, but I felt like, in a way, I could’ve used his name a little bit to get a couple of gigs. So I ended up changing it. It was a club in DC called Bar Seven, and it was a manager named Mike. And Mike is basically like, you talk a lot. You’re a social guy. Why don’t you go by DJ Social, because I was trying to find out a name for weeks. So I just stuck with Social and it kind of worked out.

When did deejaying all start for you?

I started in Baltimore. I’m from DC, but I got my first gig in Baltimore. I was deejaying on a platform called Ustream, and I was maybe 17. It was a couple of promoters from Baltimore that heard me one day and that’s how I met DJ Flow. I ended up going to Baltimore and doing a couple of shows and opening up for them. That’s kind of how I got my first start, in the clubs. And then I went back home to DC and linked up with some of my OGs like DJ Gemini and those guys, and that’s how I got my start in DC.

