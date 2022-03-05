Jonathan McReynolds talks about starting out in music

Jonathan McReynolds, Grammy-winning American gospel singer-songwriter, recently sat down with rolling out to discuss his journey to becoming a musician. McReynolds has received six Grammy nominations and most recently won his first Grammy for Best Gospel performance and song for his hit “Movin’ on” featuring Mali Music in 2021. But the 32-year-old gospel singer admits he didn’t grow up dreaming of becoming a singer.

How did you fall in love with music?

I really can’t tell you like when I actually fell in love with this part, the singing part of being an artist. Because it seemed like, as soon as I even poked my head out, that’s when stuff started happening. So you know, I just, I don’t even know if I ever said “Yes” to this. I just never said “No.”

