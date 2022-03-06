LeBron James explodes for 56 in thrilling victory

LeBron James lived up to his famous nickname on Saturday night, March 5, 2022, when he exploded for 56 points and 10 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers ended its tortuous four-game losing streak.

The last of King James’ points was a spectacular ally-oop dunk that sealed the win over archrivals Golden State Warriors, 124-116, and sent the Laker faithful into total bedlam inside of Croto.com Arena.

LeBron James willed the @Lakers to victory tonight scoring 56 points and 10 rebounds!! He continues to overdeliver on a nightly basis and do things on the basketball court, at 37, we've never seen before! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 6, 2022

Johnson, arguably the most beloved Lakers player ever, was partially correct. James became just the fourth player to score 50 or more points at the age of 37 or beyond. It is also the third-highest that LBJ has scored in his career.

The King is now the 4th player to score 50 points past the age of 37. A lot of buckets in this short list 🙌 LeBron James

Kobe Bryant

Jamal Crawford

Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/RcQ1NHKNDU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 6, 2022

In turn, it is the Warriors who were sent reeling to their own four-game losing streak, despite getting 30 points from sharpshooter Steph Curry.

Embattled point guard Russell Westbrook added 20 points, while elder Carmelo Anthony added 14 points off the bench, including a vital 3-point shot in the waning seconds to put the game out of reach.

Despite his historic night, James was much more interested in how to continue this momentum instead of the points he scored. The Lakers were a complete and utter embarrassment in the month of February, so much so that they were booed off their home floor after a debacle loss to in-city rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers last week.

“Our guys were following me off the floor tonight going into the locker room and asking me how it felt to score 56. I

said, ‘right now I don’t give a damn about the 56 I’m just happy we got a win.’ That’s just literally the first thing that came to my mind,” James said, according to ESPN.