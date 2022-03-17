Black man charged in death of missing man

Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City man with kidnapping, murder and other counts in the stabbing and beating of Gilberto Gutierrez in May 2021.

On March 15, Ahmad Herring was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted kidnapping, first-degree robbery, abandonment of a corpse and four counts of armed criminal action.

On May 11, 2021, officers were called about a missing person who hadn’t been heard from, but his bloody clothing had been found.

On May 17, 2021, Gutierrez’s body was found wrapped in a blue tarp, and police concluded he was killed by several stab wounds.

During a search for a vehicle connected to Herring, detectives found receipts for drop cloths and bleach, and also found several cellphones. It was said that during a test, the defendant’s DNA was on a zip tie recovered near Gutierrez’s body.

Herring was on parole for first-degree manslaughter at the time of Gutierrez’s killing. He’s been in the Jackson County Detention Center since May 2021 after he was arrested for fleeing police, and was sentenced to a year of imprisonment.