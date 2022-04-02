Kylie Russell shares 3 tips for young Black girls aspiring to be CEOs

Kylie Russell is the CEO and founder of Priceless One Management, an elite event staffing, management and event production agency. Russell stopped to talk to rolling out about the Black Enterprise‘s 2022 Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas, tips to give to aspiring CEOs and how Black men can protect Black women.

How does it feel to have so many powerful Black women around the country, all in one room for the weekend?

It’s so powerful, you just feel it. I just feel like I want to just go up to everybody and just tell them how amazing they are because it truly is an amazing experience to just be in this room and around all of these amazing people. I’m absolutely loving it.

What are three tips that you can give young Black girls who want to be CEOs when they grow up?

One tip I could say is never give up on your dreams. No dream is too big or too small. Some people try to shell their dreams, and I know I did before and I came back to that dream and made a plan. Number two, take action. Don’t sit back and just let everybody else do the work. Put the work in on your own and watch how it flourishes. Three, just have faith. It’s so many things that we can’t see in the future, but just know that it’s going to happen for you and that you’ll be successful.

In 2022, how can Black men help protect and support Black women?

Black men can help support us by having our backs and just amplifying our Black voices because there are a lot of Black men that are in power and with every Black man, there’s a Black woman behind him making things happen. Put us out there the way that you all have been amplified and of course, we’ll do the same back. We all have to have each other’s back, especially in the Black community, so let’s just make it happen together.

Where can people find your business and support?

Our Instagram is @pricelessonemgmt, and my website is pricelessone.com. You can also find my personal Instagram @kyealexis.