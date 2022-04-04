Black teen loses his life outside barbershop he co-owned

A Georgia teen was shot outside a barbershop that he co-owned with his mother on April 2.

Seventeen-year-old barber Anthony McClain was killed in College Park, Georgia, when he stepped outside the shop to check out a commotion and someone started shooting.

“I’m almost 99 percent sure that he went outside to give me a call to tell me something was going on,” McClain’s mother, Norma Huff said.

Huff left the barbershop minutes before the shooting and got a call from an employee saying something tragic had happened, and that she needed to come back to the barbershop.

Cops told WSB-TV someone opened fire during an argument. No arrests have been made.

“He was great at everything he did at the barbershop,” Huff told the news station. “He helped me do the wiring. He helped me do the plumbing.”

McClain’s godfather was shocked that gun violence took the entrepreneur’s at such a young age.

“I’m not sure how you do it, but something has to be done,” Hakeem Walker told WSB-TV. “It’s so sad that people — and even the younger people — are dying at the hands of gun violence.”