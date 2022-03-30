Search
Georgia man held accountable after his 4-year-old niece is shot

By Malik Brown | Mar 30, 2022

(Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Tinnakorn jorruang)

A Georgia man that was first arrested on child cruelty charges is now facing an upgraded charge of murder after his 4-year-old niece was shot on March 28, 2022.


Officers responded to a report of a person shot that night, as Janiyah Jenkins suffered a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by a family member but died the next morning.

Levante Cummings was arrested on one count of second-degree child cruelty. On March 29, police said that Cummings had also been charged with second-degree murder. In Georgia, the charge of second-degree child cruelty involves criminal negligence and can be upgraded to second-degree murder if the victim dies.


Police say they still don’t know who fired the shot, and Jenkins’ mother told Channel 2 News the shooting was accidental. She says that her daughter shot herself while Cummings was sleeping and left his gun sitting out.

 

