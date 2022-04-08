Davion Farris performs Michael Jackson cover prior to release of new single

Davion Farris is a part of R&B and hip-hop royalty. His two brothers, SiR and D Smoke, have already established themselves as solo artists. Now, Farris is climbing the ranks as a solo act, and he’s already won a Grammy for his writing abilities working with Lucky Daye.

Farris’ latest single, “Bad Guy,” is now available on all streaming platforms, and to promote the song, he stopped by rolling out to detail his relationship with love songs and R&B.

Why do you think it’s important for men to show emotion?

I feel like it’s important that men show emotion and vulnerability because we kind of have this rep that we don’t have that side. We don’t have the emotions so that we don’t go through what women go through, which is absolutely absurd. It really is. We feel things, we feel hurt, we feel pain, we get disappointed when relationships don’t work out.

That’s why I think I try to hold that toward, “Look. We are human just like you. We feel and we can have conversations about it so that we can work together better.”

Why have love songs become your lane?

If I can be honest, I write about love because, at the core of me as a person, that’s what’s there. I was raised in a family full of love. Both my parents are ministers; my mom just happens to be a musician as well. If you were to pick a few words to describe me, you have to use the word love. Even in music, there’s now this resurgence of that, but there had been a really big vacuum where it didn’t exist for a while. So I want to do my part by first being true to myself, and then making sure the world of music gets the love that it needs.

What does loving yourself look like when you’re loving someone else passionately?

Loving yourself, while you’re loving others looks like setting boundaries. A lot of times we can excuse things people do to us that might be hurtful, or we might not even bring it up or we try to wash it away under the guise of, “Oh, well. I know they love me, and I know they didn’t mean it.”

It is still a part of loving yourself to say, “Hey. This is one of my boundaries, you stepped a few feet over. So we have to address that so that we don’t have to have this problem again.” That’s loving yourself in the midst of loving someone else.

Watch Farris play his favorite love song, Michael Jackson’s “She’s Out of My Life” below.