NFL QB and legendary Ohio State player Dwayne Haskins dies at 24

By Rashad Milligan | Apr 9, 2022
Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24.


The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback died in a car accident on April 9, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Haskins was reportedly struck by a vehicle. He was in south Florida working out with other Steeler quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.


On March 16, the Steelers announced Haskins signed a one-year restricted free agent tender with the franchise.

“I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason,” Haskins said, according to the team’s press release. “I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven’t put it all together yet. And that’s something I have to do this offseason to put myself in position to play.”

In his last season with Ohio State in 2018, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards on 533 attempts.

Haskins was the No. 15 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. In each of his first two seasons in Washington, he threw for over 1,300 yards. He is survived by his wife, Kalabrya Haskins.

His 25 birthday is on May 3.

