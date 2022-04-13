Kerrion Franklin speaks out for 1st time since being arrested

Kerrion Frankin, gospel artist Kirk Franklin’s son, was arrested on April 10 and held on bond. According to the police, Franklin was allegedly driving a car belonging to a woman who was reported missing and dead.

The next day, he called into the “Larry Reid Live” show from the LA County jail where he was being detained.

“There’s been a lot of interesting things going on,” Franklin said. “I’ve been communicating with my pastor in the past couple of weeks about just different things happening around me, feeling like I’m being set up, feeling like people are trying to catch me doing wrong.”

Franklin said that on the morning of April 10, eight cop cars pulled him over for his broken tail light. Authorities then began to question him about charges from an incident in Texas, in which he told them that one of them was already taken care of.

It has been said that the car Franklin was driving was owned by a missing woman, but he thinks somebody is trying to frame him.

“I don’t think that’s true because I’ve met the woman who sold me the car, so, whoever sold me the car she was alive,” he said. “I’m just keeping my mind positive. I really do aim to live a righteous lifestyle, all of this is unnecessary.”