Man catches road rage; find out what he did to the woman in his way (video)

A New Jersey man ran over a woman repeatedly in a road-rage attack.

On April 12, a witness captured a video of Vincent Jean in his silver Mitsubishi running over a 23-year-old woman after a minor traffic accident.

Jean tried to flee after the accident but decided to aim at the young woman as she tried to take pictures of his SUV so she could show the police, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a statement.

“At that point, the suspect drove his car directly at the victim and she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck,” Daniel said. “The suspect drove onto the lawn and struck the victim, then drove over her before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.”

The cops found Jean later that day as he sat in his damaged SUV, and was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Jean was taken into custody after the attack and remains and Union County Jail. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.