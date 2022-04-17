Hyundai’s 2022 IONIQ 5 is the car of the future

The future is here! Hyundai is rolling out a new fleet of electric vehicles that is sure to catch the attention of many who have straddled the fence regarding EV cars. A new era of electric cars has begun with the 2022 IONIQ 5 . It is the car of the future, not just because it’s an EV but because it has a futuristic look.

Classified as an SUV, Hyundai introduces the first model the brand has built to be exclusively electric. Hyundai’s future-forward approach to its ‘ultramodern’ design and spacious and innovative interior, created the ability for ultra-fast charging. I was able to get a full charge within thirty minutes.

When talking about EVs the conversation centers around the charge and drive range as opposed to traditional cars and gas mileage. The EPA/DOT still measures the EVs fuel economy, which for the IONIQ 5 is impressive. During our test drive, a full charge gets an estimated 230 miles while in actuality, during city and highway driving the IONIQ 5 averaged about 200 miles per charge.

I found the IONIQ 5 to have great acceleration and power for an EV. The one thing you will have to get accustomed to is the quiet ride. car. If it was not for the radio playing, several times I would have forgotten to turn off the IONIQ 5. With various apps that are available, there are ample charging stations based on city and location. Also, with the purchase of this EV you are eligible for a federal tax credit up to $7,500 in addition to possible state incentives (check your state for details). Hyundai’s most impressive offer for new 2022 IONIQ 5 customers is that they will receive unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America’s growing network of chargers.

With the new IONIQ 5, Hyundai is introducing the brand to a whole new set of buyers. “Once behind the steering wheel, they are going to be shocked by the range, power, comfort, interior space and advanced technology,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor America.

Once inside, one can’t help but notice just how spacious the IONIQ 5 really is. There is ample legroom for both the driver and passengers. Cargo space is also suitable for travel or weekly errands around town. Hyundai’s most notable feature inside is the Universal Island moveable center console that can slide back and forth 5.5 inches. This movement, flat floor and gear selector located behind the steering wheel allow the driver to freely enter and exit the cabin on either side when parked in a narrow spot. Also, the first- and second-row passengers can enjoy the island’s cup holders, 15-watt wireless phone charger and USB ports. Ladies, this console is big enough to hold large handbags.

Hyundai has stepped into the future with its new sleek and sophisticated 2022 IONIQ 5 Limited AWD. For an EV of this size the IONIQ5 is smartly priced at $54.500. Add mats, premium paint and destination fees, $56,320.