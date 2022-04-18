Search
New photo shows Riley Curry has lost her baby look

By Rashad Milligan | Apr 18, 2022

Photo credit: NBA Highlights YouTube

People cannot believe how tall Riley Curry has become.


Curry, the oldest child of Steph and Ayesha Curry, first came to fame for her press conference shenanigans as a baby. Now Riley, 9, has gone viral after a picture of her at a Golden State Warriors game surfaced.

Riley is shown looking at her phone during the game as her little brother Canon sits next to her in mom Ayesha’s lap. Many people used the picture as a chance to bring back one of Mark Phillips’ comedy skits about how quickly celebrity kids grow up.


Linked below is footage from a 2015 Western Conference Finals post-game press conference she starred in.

