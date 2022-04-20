DJ Envy admits his wife didn’t have an orgasm for 10 years (video)

DJ Envy exercised the ultimate in ego subjugation and humbleness when he admitted publicly that his wife of 20 years faked an orgasm for an entire decade of their marriage.

Envy, who was born RaaShaun Casey and is renowned as one-third of the nationally syndicated morning radio show “The Breakfast Club,” made the confession during an interview with The Shade Room. He admits that he thought, prior to the persona-shattering revelation, that he was putting in work to please his wife, Gia Casey, in the bedroom.

“We got into an argument and she was like ‘well, you know, I don’t be having an orgasm,’ and I was like ‘what??’ … she’s like, ‘I don’t,’ and I’m like, ‘no, yes you do, I hear it’ [makes loud sex noises] and she was like, ‘no, I’m faking it,’ I’m like, ‘every time?’ she was like, ‘… yea’ and that just crushed me because I thought I was puttin’ in work … I’m sitting there thinking I’m big daddy long leg …”

The Caseys shared this private information on the eve of the release of their collaborative book, Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together.

The childhood lovers, who have known each other for 27 years, have lasted through the arrival of six children and the public cheating scandal with “Love & Hip Hop” star Erica Mena.

“When we were first approached with the idea of writing a book, we were excited,” DJ Envy told the publication. “We knew that it would be an opportunity to expand the conversations we have on our podcast, ‘The Casey Crew,’ and to talk more deeply about our relationship and family life.”

“We were thrilled about the idea of a book tour,” Gia Casey added, “knowing that it would give us the chance to get out there in the paint and hear about how the book has resonated with you and your partner or spouse.”

