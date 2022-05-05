Hip-hop legend Kidd Creole sentenced to lengthy prison term

A member of the legendary hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five was sentenced on May 4, 2022, to 16 years in prison.

Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty in the stabbing death of a homeless man during a dispute in Manhattan in 2017. Glover had faced up to 25 years in prison for the stabbing.

In 2017, Glover argued with John Jolly on the corner of East 44th St. and Third Avenue before the stabbing took place. Prosecutors said that Glover stabbed Jolly because he thought the homeless man was hitting on him.

The defense’s argument was that Glover acted in self-defense because Jolly was a sex offender, but Supreme Court justice Michele Rodney said that was not relevant to him being stabbed.

“You didn’t know him,” Rodney said to Glover in court. “You didn’t know that he had a [history of] violence or was a sexual offender. Those things were not known and don’t have much relevance in terms of anybody’s action in this case.”

After being sentenced, Glover made a statement in court.

“I’m very disappointed in the way that this situation played,” Glover said. “I’ve been portrayed as a callous and senseless [killer], which is far from the person who I am. I also feel that at a certain point the truth of all of this will be revealed and I will be exonerated.”

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, and were the first rap group to be included.