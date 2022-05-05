Search
Karine Jean-Pierre to become 1st Black, gay White House press secretary

By Rolling Out | May 5, 2022

Screenshot from rolling out video

When Jen Psaki departs the White House next week, Karine Jean-Pierre will take over as the new press secretary. Jean-Pierre will become the first Black and out gay woman to hold the post. She currently serves as the White House’s principal deputy press secretary.


“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people,” President Joe Biden said in a statement, according to CNN.

Jean-Pierre will assume her new post on Psaki’s last day, May 13.


 

 

 

