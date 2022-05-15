Young Thug’s lawyer demands release from ‘inhumane’ conditions in jail

Young Thug’s lawyer demands that his client be released on bond because the Atlanta-based rapper is allegedly being confined under “inhumane” conditions inside the Fulton County jail.

Thugger, as he is most often called, was apprehended along with 28 other people on Monday, May 9, 2022, in conjunction with an 88-page indictment that accuses Young Thug and associates of murder, robbery, violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, drug dealing and assault charges that span back to 2015. Fellow rapper Gunna, whose birth name is Sergio Kitchens, was also arrested in the sweeping indictment.

Attorney Brian Steel filed a motion to enable Thugger, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, to be released from the jail for the following reasons, according to TMZ:

He is allegedly being housed in a windowless cement compartment with only a bed and a toilet;

He claims an overhead light that remains on 24 hours a day is preventing Thugger from getting any sleep;

Thugger allegedly has no access to any type of media;

Young Thug hasn’t been given the opportunity to exercise or shower;

He has been denied any human interaction other than his counsel.

According to the court documents, Steel said Young Thug’s dungeon-like conditions violates his Constitutional rights under the 8th and 14 Amendments.

“The failure to schedule a bond hearing for this innocent man, coupled with the inhumane and unconstitutional treatment of Mr. Williams, mandates that this Honorable Court grant bond until a hearing can be held,” Steel wrote to the judge, according to TMZ.

The attorney is also asking the court that “Williams is not held in isolation and that he be given access to televisions, windows, showers and other surroundings that pretrial detainees typically receive.”

In the 56-count indictment, prosecutors refer to the YSL as a “criminal street gang” founded in 2012 with an affiliation with the Bloods. Among the other notables who were arrested were Thugger’s brother Unfoonk, Yak Gotti and PeeWee Roscoe.

The judge has yet to rule on Steel’s motion.