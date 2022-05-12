Search
Young Thug facing even more charges after feds raid his home

By Terry Shropshire | May 12, 2022
Young Thug at Tycoon Music Festival (Photo credit: Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

Rap star Young Thug may be in even deeper trouble than he already is after federal agents reportedly raided his home in the plush Buckhead section of Atlanta.

Thugger, as the rapper is often called, is facing seven new charges in addition to the RICO and criminal gang activity counts he was hit with during his arrest on Monday, according to WSB-TV. 


The television station reports that, based upon the findings at the home of Thugger, he is now also being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a sawed-off-shotgun, a sawed-off rifle, a machine gun, a dangerous weapon or silencer, and three charges of unlawful participation in criminal gang activity.

Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and fellow rapper Gunna, who was born Sergio Kitchens, are among 28 people who are allegedly associated with the YSL gang and charged in a 56-count indictment on Monday, May 9, 2022. Gunna was officially arrested on Wednesday morning. 


Young Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., vehemently defends his son and claims he is innocent. “I think my son has been unfairly linked to a lot of things, but it’s up to us to prove it,” he told the station. “I’ma fight for him until the end, I’m his father.”

