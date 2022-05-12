Young Thug facing even more charges after feds raid his home

Rap star Young Thug may be in even deeper trouble than he already is after federal agents reportedly raided his home in the plush Buckhead section of Atlanta.

Thugger, as the rapper is often called, is facing seven new charges in addition to the RICO and criminal gang activity counts he was hit with during his arrest on Monday, according to WSB-TV.

The television station reports that, based upon the findings at the home of Thugger, he is now also being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a sawed-off-shotgun, a sawed-off rifle, a machine gun, a dangerous weapon or silencer, and three charges of unlawful participation in criminal gang activity.

Young Thug is facing additional felony charges after investigators discover drugs and guns while raiding his Buckhead home. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gWDtmYVGza — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 11, 2022

Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and fellow rapper Gunna, who was born Sergio Kitchens, are among 28 people who are allegedly associated with the YSL gang and charged in a 56-count indictment on Monday, May 9, 2022. Gunna was officially arrested on Wednesday morning.

Young Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., vehemently defends his son and claims he is innocent. “I think my son has been unfairly linked to a lot of things, but it’s up to us to prove it,” he told the station. “I’ma fight for him until the end, I’m his father.”