Black Music Honors 2022 celebrated Keri Hilson, Karyn White, Dru Hill (photos)

Songstress Keri Hilson practically floated across the red carpet in Atlanta, beaming with pride and gratitude for being honored as a prolific songwriter as much as being a successful singer.

Hilson and a treasure trove of music luminaries lit up the 7th Annual Black Music Honors at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta. The music extravaganza was punctuated with show-stopping performances from the likes of House Party icons and rap preeminence Kid N’ Play and Carl Thomas, and included surprise celebrity appearances and dedications to legends in the music industry.

Hosted by two-time Grammy winner and former Destiny’s Child LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis, The 2022 BMH commenced with the statuesque Hilson, who was bestowed the Music and Songwriter Icon Award for blazing up pop culture with timeless tunes.

Multi-Award-Winning gospel legends Mary Mary reecived the Gospel Icon Award, while the “Can We Talk” legend Tevin Campbell received the R&B Icon Award. Award-Winning 90s supergroup Dru Hill was recognized with the Urban Music Icon Award and a planned special performance in celebration of their 25th anniversary. “Superwoman” singer Karyn White was honored with the Soul Music Award, and the Legendary R&B Group The Whispers took home the Legends Award for their six-decade music career.

Performances that interspersed with the awards presentations included Zonnique, Dondria Nicole, Dionne Ferris, Amber Riley, Eric Bellinger, Avery Wilson, PJ Morton, Jade Novah, Keedron Bryant, Ahjah and Rhea Walls from The Walls Group, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Crystal Aikin, Sheléa, Kevin Ross and Eric Roberson.

Other celebrity appearances included Tammy Rivera, Angela Yee, Raz B, Tiny Harris, Pastor Mike Jr., and Trina Braxton.

The National Broadcast Syndication will air June 4 – July 3 and on Bounce TV on June 25.