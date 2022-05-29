‘Bridgerton’ star Ruby Barker hospitalized

“Bridgerton” star Ruby Barker is taking a self-imposed moratorium from the movie-making business in order to mend her mind.

The 25-year-old star of the blockbuster Netflix series explained to her 235K Instagram followers in a video that she was hospitalized due to sustained and severe mental health struggles and needed an immediate respite from the rigors of the business.

Barker captioned her video with “Mental health week is every week for me. Off my chest. I feel like I’ve not been completely honest so this is for my followers. Time to be transparent,” she penned. “I’ve been struggling since ‘Bridgerton,’ this is the truth. Thank you all for supporting me, your love holds me up. #mentalhealthawareness.”

In the video, Barker explained to her followers that she is recuperating and is currently in good spirits.

“I am better, I have been really unwell for a really long time. I want to be honest with everyone. I have been struggling,” she said in the video. “I am in hospital at the minute and I am going to be discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life.

“I am going to take a little bit of a break for myself and I would encourage others, if you are struggling, do yourself a favor and take a break, stop being so hard on yourself.”

The British-born actress, who won Best Actress for her starring role in “How to Stop a Recurring Dream,” continued on, explaining the crushing pressures that accumulated over time and ultimately collapsed inwardly on her.

“I was raged-filled, angry, all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me. I was carrying the weight of the world on my back and now I am at the point where I have a diagnosis, I am drawing a line in the sand,” she said resolutely.

“I can’t carry on the way that I was, I need to change so that is what I am trying to do. I want to survive and I will survive – I am going to.”