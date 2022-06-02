Search
4 people killed in Tulsa mass shooting; gunman also dead

By Malik Brown | Jun 2, 2022
On the evening of June 1, four people were killed in a shooting in a medical building on a hospital campus inTulsa, Oklahoma. The gunman was also found dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the police, multiple people were wounded, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.


The shooting occurred on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital, and officers responded to the scene within three minutes and made contact with the gunman five minutes later.

The gunman has been described as a Black male believed to be 35 to 40 years old who was armed with a long gun and a handgun. Both guns appeared to have been fired.


It’s still not clear if the gunman was targeting anyone or if the shooting was random, but Mike Valerio of CNN tweeted that he may have been looking for someone specific.

Later that evening, police were investigating a possible bomb that may have been left at a domestic address by the shooter. The bomb squad went to the house and didn’t find any explosive devices.

This shooting comes just a eight after 21 people died in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

