Black teen charged after 2 killed, 20 injured in Memorial Day incident

An 18-year-old male in Omaha, Nebraska has been arrested in relation to a car crash that killed two women and injured 20 others on Memorial Day, according to law enforcement.

Kyvell Stark was arrested and charged on June 7 with two counts each of manslaughter and driving under the influence.

On the night of May 29, a black Ford Taurus was traveling westbound when it collided with a white Toyota Corolla that was traveling eastbound. Both of the vehicles left the roadway and careened onto a sidewalk, hitting a crowd that was gathered to watch a classic car show.

The driver of the Toyota, who was identified as 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor, and the passenger, 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo, were pronounced dead at the scene. Stark was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that Stark had been driving at nearly 90 mph before colliding with the other car. Police said that Stark tested positive for marijuana use after the crash, but tested negative on the Breathalyzer.

Stark could face up to 46 years in prison if convicted.