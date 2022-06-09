Deion Sanders, Jackson State grace cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ (video)

The latest cover of Sports Illustrated features an HBCU program.

The cover features the Jackson State trio of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Deion Sanders Jr. posted Hunter and Shedeur’s live reaction on his YouTube channel.

“You guys in college, man, got a durn cover,” Coach Prime told the players. “Something I never did, even with all the history I showed you. That is a blessing, and they say HBCUs ain’t poppin’! We got covers, baby! We got covers. History.”

Shedeur won the 2021 FCS Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the best national freshman in the Football Championship Subdivision. He has also garnered NIL deals with Gatorade and Beats By Dre. Hunter was the No. 1 player in the country when he flipped his commitment from Florida State to JSU on National Signing Day in 2021. Hunter said he wanted to learn from Coach Prime, widely regarded as the greatest cornerback of all time and make history by choosing an HBCU. Coach Prime said his bond with Hunter over the mutual joy of fishing in addition to Hunter visiting the campus during a sold-out homecoming weekend of 60,000 fans in Jackson, Mississippi, helped cement the decision.

Last season, JSU won the SWAC and lost 31-10 to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.