Soulja Boy gets caught on Instagram dissing Atlanta rapper Trouble (video)

By Malik Brown | Jun 10, 2022
Soulja Boy (Photo credit: Bang Media)

People are still mourning and thinking about the death of Atlanta rapper Trouble, who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute on June 5. On June 9, there was a celebration of life for the rapper, and red balloons were released in his honor at Coan Park.

Others may not have had that same respect for Trouble, and one of those people, evidently, is Soulja Boy. judging from his comments on Instagram Live.


A video was posted of Soulja Boy on Instagram Live talking about rappers being soft and getting killed.

“Dudes be taking tough as h— to me on the internet like they gangstas, and then go out like some h—,” Soulja Boy said. “That s— crazy as f—. How you so tough on the f—— internet and getting killed in real life? I feel like I’m the only n—- that got some sense.”


Soulja Boy then goes on to reference someone but doesn’t say any names.

“This like the fifth n—- to talk s— and end up dead,” Soulja Boy said. “Anybody else want to talk s— to Big Draco? Do anybody else got something to say to Big Draco? Please get in line, you dead a– n—–.”

Trouble and Soulja Boy went back and forth when Young Dolph was killed in November 2021, after Soulja made insensitive comments about the Memphis rapper.

“Don’t be no p— a– n—- an drop no song kalled “stretch sump” da next day as if u got active in my dawg losin his life dou! Das h– s— luh Bruh @souljaboy an u know wuzzam wit me,” Trouble tweeted in November 2021.

Soulja Boy responded hours later and tweeted “B—- a– boy u could be next.”

