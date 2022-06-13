Weeks after trying out for BIG 3, Delonte West allegedly spotted panhandling

Delonte West has allegedly been seen asking drivers for money in the Virginia area.

The former NBA veteran has been seen multiple times panhandling on sidewalks and has appeared to look homeless in viral videos posted over the past two years. In an effort to help, Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban drove around Dallas, found him at a gas station and put the former Maverick guard in rehab.

In March, West tried out for the BIG 3 in Washington, D.C., and joined this year’s draft pool. The BIG 3, the halfcourt 3-on-3 competition league founded by Ice Cube, is what many former NBA players have leaned on after their NBA careers.

Delonte West on Richmond highway in Virginia 2 days ago. What happened so quick? A few months ago I thought they were trying to get him into the Big3 league pic.twitter.com/YwcMGrpwwQ — ɘʞiM (@EazyStunna) June 11, 2022

There is also video of the West asking for money.