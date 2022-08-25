Search
Irv Gotti accused of being a predator after detailing relationship with Ashanti

Irv Gotti is back again detailing his past relationship with Ashanti
Irv Gotti (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Irv Gotti is still running his mouth about Ashanti, and in a recent docuseries, he continued to face backlash about his comments regarding the singer.

On Aug. 23, episode three of “The Murder Inc.” aired, and Gotti described the day he pursued Ashanti.


“I’m separated from [my wife] Deb. I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing,” Gotti said. “She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her a– was looking fat. Her a– was looking great.”

As Gotti continues, things begin to get creepy as he explains his next interaction with her.


“One day I was like ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said ‘Bet, cool,'” Gotti said. “We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her a– and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?”

Earlier in August, Gotti went on “Drink Champs” and went in depth regarding his relationship with Ashanti in the past, including saying that she recorded her song “Happy” after they had sex.

Since then, Gotti has received backlash from many people, including other artists such as Fat Joe and Ja Rule.

