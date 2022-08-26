Drake gets a new hairstyle; social media has jokes (photos)

Social media is having some fun with Drake‘s new look.

The artist uploaded his new hairstyle on Instagram, which sparked an immediate reaction.

This a shag mullet pic.twitter.com/WmtPsYpTss — Juiceke Urameshi 💜🔜AWA (@BigEsqBae) August 26, 2022

First, came the jokes.

Drake done turned into a Puerto Rican coke dealer. — Los PopaVitch (@KarlousM) August 26, 2022

Drake is one of the most unintentionally funny people on the planet — Marxist Lynchist🇳🇬 (@dklmarxist) August 26, 2022

Drake looks like he works in a cafeteria that serves lechon, with arroz con gandules and platanos. pic.twitter.com/QIwc9fZaQM — Ross Read (@RossRead) August 26, 2022

Drake gotta do one of these next pic.twitter.com/WiiCLtFkoY — nat the tired ✨ (@laugh_track_nat) August 26, 2022

Then, came the memes.

So Drake has entered the Billy Dee Williams Colt 45 chapter of his career I see pic.twitter.com/ba2Vasjq0s — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) August 26, 2022

drake in his lunch lady era pic.twitter.com/fgaXiimAwx — Andy Dandy Shitpost (@ANDYdrewME) August 26, 2022

Drake looking like Mr. Goldenfold pic.twitter.com/LWToJ6esvI — vanesa lara (@laravanesa21) August 26, 2022

Drake has tried plenty of different of hairstyles throughout his career to signal different eras. He’s gone from lowcut fades to the heart-part for the release of Certified Lover Boy to cornrows and now this latest look.

Aubrey Drake's hair journey is fun. I want him to get some bundles. — Herb Ertlinger (@Juli_nPls) August 26, 2022

Through all the jokes, people realize what Drake has said about himself his entire career: He’ll remain himself and never take himself too seriously.

“I never forget that Aubrey Graham is an actor whose greatest role to date has been Drake,” @KevCole6 tweeted. “Now you cannot take anything away from him musically. When it’s all said and done, he’ll arguably be the greatest hip-hop artist of all time. However, the man behind the music is a bit umm different, to say the least.”

In music news, Drake appeared a couple of times on DJ Khaled’s new album, God Did.