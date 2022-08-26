Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Drake gets a new hairstyle; social media has jokes (photos)

Hip-hop’s biggest artist has once again become a meme
Drake (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Social media is having some fun with Drake‘s new look.

The artist uploaded his new hairstyle on Instagram, which sparked an immediate reaction.


First, came the jokes.

Then, came the memes.


Drake has tried plenty of different of hairstyles throughout his career to signal different eras. He’s gone from lowcut fades to the heart-part for the release of Certified Lover Boy to cornrows and now this latest look.

Through all the jokes, people realize what Drake has said about himself his entire career: He’ll remain himself and never take himself too seriously.

“I never forget that Aubrey Graham is an actor whose greatest role to date has been Drake,” @KevCole6 tweeted. “Now you cannot take anything away from him musically. When it’s all said and done, he’ll arguably be the greatest hip-hop artist of all time. However, the man behind the music is a bit umm different, to say the least.”

In music news, Drake appeared a couple of times on DJ Khaled’s new album, God Did.

Read more about:

Also read

NORESTRICTIONS
Music
New music Friday: DJ Khaled, Lil Tjay and JID headline releases
the_game_InShot_20191202_151946408-1920x1080
Music
The Game entices White woman to consume trash in exchange for gift (video)
gibbs main
Music
Benny The Butcher posts Freddie Gibbs' girlfriend's explicit content amid beef
snoop dogg_featured_bang
Music
Snoop Dogg launches children's cartoon TV show (video)
Cooper Worthington aged 9 years old, from Paignton, England, poses dressed as Elvis Presley on August 23, 2022. The baby-faced rocker said his dream was now to take his show to Las Vegas and that it was always on his mind to become a star. (SWNS/Zenger)
Music
Young Elvis impersonator, just 9-years-old, is already wowing crowds
johnlegend-1536x1152
Music
John Legend wants to teach you how to write a song
Nik Scott
MUNSON STEED
MICHAEL NORDMAN
MICHAEL DERMER
Melissa E. Clarke
jade mathis
Pamela McCreary
Panel CArd
porsha monique
SAVE-THE-DATE (2)
SAVE-THE-DATE
Camara Mathis Webb

Watch this video

What's new

NORESTRICTIONS
New music Friday: DJ Khaled, Lil Tjay and JID headline releases
Ray J and Princess Love arrive at the 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States
Ray J says sexing strippers, prostitutes isn't cheating (video)
the_game_InShot_20191202_151946408-1920x1080
The Game entices White woman to consume trash in exchange for gift (video)