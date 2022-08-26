Public relations executive Kayla Tucker Adams was recently honored by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) with the 2022 Patricia L. Tobin Media Professional Award during the Hall of Fame Luncheon in Las Vegas.

Patricia “Pat” Tobin was a pioneering publicist, media entrepreneur, co-founder of the National Black Public Relations Society (NBPRS), and a long-time member and leader in NABJ. Widely known as the “queen of public relations,” Pat Tobin is recognized as a Black PR pioneer in the Museum of Public Relations.

NABJ presents the Patricia L. Tobin Media Professional Award annually to an entrepreneur, public relations/advertising/marketing professional, or media owner that serves as a trailblazer in the media realm and is responsible for a positive impact on Black coverage and the media profession.

“A long-time NABJ member, Kayla has distinguished herself on several levels as a communications professional, mentor, and supporter of journalists and journalistic excellence, just like Pat Tobin,” said Cheryl Smith, publisher/editor of Texas Metro News, Garland Journal, and I Messenger. “She is grounded in her community, serving on several organization boards and committees, and Kayla also gives of her time and resources. Kayla is about representing her clients and ensuring that KTA Media Group provides the best service.”

An honor graduate of Prairie View A&M University, Adams earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Radio/Television Broadcasting with a minor in Business Administration. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Human Relations and Business from Amberton University. In addition to the Patricia L. Tobin award, Adams was also recently named the 2022 Woman of the Year by the Greater North Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club (GNDBPWC). She is also a previous NABJ Salute to Excellence award winner, Texas School Public Relations Association Star Award winner and Hermes Creative award winner.

“I am elated to receive this national award and be named among the trailblazing legends in public relations! I work hard to achieve results for my clients and to build bridges to help amplify the stories that matter most,” said Kayla Tucker Adams, founder and chief strategist of KTA Media Group. “It’s a blessing to be recognized for that hard work and my contributions to the field of public relations.”

With more than 20 years of experience in communication and public relations, Adams is an award-winning public relations executive, professional speaker, and writer. She is the founder and chief strategist of KTA Media Group – a full-service communications firm specializing in public relations, media training, crisis communications, community engagement, book and product launches, digital marketing, social media, and strategic partnerships. Highly regarded as one of the best in her field, Kayla has worked with bestselling authors, movie producers, corporations, school districts, non-profit organizations, faith leaders, numerous celebrities and some of the most influential people in the world, including Oprah Winfrey and T.D. Jakes, and global nonprofit organizations, including March of Dimes. Managing and leading a rockstar team of professionals, Kayla provides stellar work and exceptional results for clients across the country.

Actively involved in the community and philanthropic efforts, Kayla is always looking for ways to give back. She is currently a board member of the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of March of Dimes and That Girl is SMART Youth Mentoring Program, a member of the Public Relations Society of America, National Association of Black Journalists, the fundraising chairperson for Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists, and a charter member of the Chi Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.