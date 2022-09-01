DVSN, Seddy Hendrix, and Generation Now show support at Pandora music panel

On Aug. 31, Pandora introduced their “Playback” panel with LVRN Radio hosted by Joshua “J1” Raiford, the Vice President of Music Programming for Pandora. The panel included Amber Grimes, the Executive Vice President and GM of LVRN Records, and Justice Baiden, the c0-founder of LVRN Records.

Grimes and Baiden spoke with the label Generation Now, which was created by DJ Drama, Lake Sheezy and Don Cannon. The three music executives discussed their start in the industry, the highs and the lows of making it to the top, and how they were able to find hidden gems in big-name artists such as Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow.

Drama has been known for his collaboration with many different artists over the years, and he discussed how he won his first Grammy with Tyler, the Creator for the album Call Me If You Get Lost.

At the end of the panel, Pandora gifted Drama with a plaque for reaching one billion streams on streaming service.

To end the night, the crowd had the chance to listen to special performances from Seddy Hendrix and DVSN. Daniel Daley, the singer of DVSN, performed the hit single “If I Get Caught,” which has received criticism because of the song’s message.

Daley broke down the meaning of the song during his panel, and also discussed with others if R&B is dead, another topic that has hit social media over the past few weeks.