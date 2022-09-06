Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Frances Tiafoe, 24, upsets all-time great Rafael Nadal at US Open

Young star spent nights sleeping in tennis club growing up
Frances Tiafoe. (Screenshot via YouTube – US Open Tennis Championships)

The legend of Frances Tiafoe continues to grow.

Tiafoe, a 24-year-old professional tennis player from Maryland, spent some nights as a child sleeping in a tennis club where his father was the janitor. His parents are Sierra Leone immigrants, and Tiafoe learned the sport by using discarded rackets at the club he sometimes slept in. On Sept. 5, now ranked the No. 22 player in the world, Tiafoe defeated the No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the US Open. It was Nadal’s first loss in over 22 matches. Nadal, 36, is one of the greatest male tennis players to ever live.


“For a while there, I was like, ‘Sheesh.’ You see all these young guys get Rafael, [Roger Federer] and Novak [Djokovic],” Tiafoe said in his post-match press conference. “Am I ever going to be able to say I beat one of them? Today, I was like, ‘Nah. I’m going to do that.’ So now, it’s something to tell the kids and grandkids that I beat Rafa. Hopefully, I never play him again. Yeah, I hope I can end that matchup with a win.”

The first people Tiafoe shouted out after the win were his loved ones, which included his parents and girlfriend.


“They’ve seen me have big wins, but to beat those Mount Rushmore guys for them, I couldn’t have imagined what was going through the back of their heads,” he said. “They’re going to remember today for the rest of their lives.”

Tiafoe said growing up around the tennis club, he was also inspired by Venus and Serena Williams and their championship-winning play. His father told Tiafoe and his twin brother they could earn tennis scholarships to attend college, but Tiafoe knew he had the chance to change his family’s lives as a professional.

“Congrats, young King,” LeBron James tweeted following Tiafoe’s win. “You earned it!! Keep going!”

“BIG FOEEEEE,” Coco Gauff tweeted after his win. The 18-year-old Black tennis star is in the quarterfinal herself in the women’s bracket.

On Sept. 7, Tiafoe will face fellow 24-year-old and No. 9-ranked Andrey Rublev in the US Open quarterfinal at 1 p.m. ET.

Read more about:

Also read

Nicki Minaj at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on September 6, 2018 at the Park Hyatt in New York city
Fashion
Fans celebrate the idea of a potential Bratz doll of Nicki Minaj
Symone Salib
Culture
Philadelphia artist Symone Salib hopes to spark social change with her work
RoryAndMal
Music
Rory & Mal recap Made in America festival and give Jay-Z his flowers
Jerk Beasley
Culture
New Orleans artist Jerk Beasley shows love to his city in painting
OlunifeOfomata
Beauty and Hair
Sweeter Juice Skin wants to provide beneficial skin care for Black people
serena
Sports
Some say that Serena Williams is not the GOAT

Watch this video

What's new

Nicki Minaj at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on September 6, 2018 at the Park Hyatt in New York city
Fans celebrate the idea of a potential Bratz doll of Nicki Minaj
Symone Salib
Philadelphia artist Symone Salib hopes to spark social change with her work
36BD6C21-07D1-4648-AB2C-72CB22AB15EE
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star in 'Tell Me Lies'