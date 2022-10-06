Search
Chicago man sentenced to 3 years in prison for biting off victim’s body part

Kyle Clark bit off more than he could chew
(Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Tinnakorn jorruang)

A Chicago man was sentenced to three years in prison for battering an off-duty officer and biting off the nipple of the officer’s friend during a road rage incident.

On Sept. 29, 2022, Kyle Clark pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.


Clark was driving a black Volkswagen Jetta on Lake Shore Drive and sideswiped another vehicle that involved an off-duty Chicago police officer and his friend on Aug. 8, 2022.

When the off-duty officer and his friend pulled up alongside Clark and ordered him to pull over to file a crash report, Clark exited his vehicle and punched the officer in the face. He then attacked the officer’s friend, and completely bit off his nipple.


Authorities arrived at the scene and took Clark into custody. The officer’s friend was taken to a nearby hospital to have his wound closed.

Clark also had a gun in his car at the time of the incident. His sentence came as part of a plea deal with prosecutors who agreed to drop two aggravated battery and two gun counts.

Clark’s parole date has yet to be set, but the three-year sentence will likely be cut in half by the state’s standard reduction for good behavior.

