Singer Brandy hospitalized

Singer Brandy was rushed to the emergency room after suffering a medical problem.

No outlet has been able to confirm specifically what the disorder is, but TMZ reported that it is possible that Brandy Norwood, 43, suffered a seizure at her Southern California home.

She was taken to an undisclosed hospital in Los Angeles where she is reportedly not in life-threatening condition. As she recovers, the outlet stated that Brandy’s parents are there comforting “The Boy Is Mine” singer.

If it is a seizure, there is no indication yet as to what precipitated or triggered it.

Brandy’s medical scare comes just days after she comforted her younger brother, rapper and entrepreneur Ray J, 41, who published suicidal thoughts on his social media page on Oct. 9, 2022.

“Need you, bro,” she simply said along with a praying emoji as she shared the photo of the two from the “Moesha” sitcom days of the late 1990s.

The Norwood siblings have yet to comment on the latest developments involving Brandy.

If you or someone you knows needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.