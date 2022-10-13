Jennifer Rogers-Givens is setting the standard for leadership in marketing

In the world of advertising, Jennifer Rogers-Givens has done her part to close the gap between diverse consumers and large brands. The Penn State graduate has worked with Georgia-Pacific, Coca-Cola, Nationwide Insurance, BMW, Blavity and The Root.

Recently, Rogers-Givens spoke to rolling out about leading and setting an example for other Black women.

What is your profession, what is your company name, what are your responsibilities, and why did you select your career?

I am the senior vice president managing director at Matlock Advertising and Public Relations. I oversee strategy and agency operations. I chose to work in the marketing field because I love to see how insights drive strategy, informs creatively and ultimately reaches the customer. To see an idea come to life and how people respond is one of the most satisfying feelings for a marketer.

What is your superpower?

I believe that my superpower is the ability to persevere no matter what. As Black women, we have to work harder than anyone else to get half the recognition. In spite of all the challenged we are able to overcome it all to stand above the crowd and lead, not only in business but in our personal lives.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as a Black female leader?

Mentorship – As a Black woman in the agency world, I did not have many mentors to help me navigate my way through my career, specifically in non-diverse environments. When I became a leader, I was intentional about my teams’ growth, not only for the company but also for themselves.

Compassion – While work product is the main objective of what we accomplish as employees, it is also essential to have empathy as all employees are people. Many times in companies, people are treated as though they are dispensable. As a manager, I have always treated my team as people first.

Transparency – I have had team members often walk into one-on-one or evaluations knowing exactly how the meeting would go because I am a person who gives feedback immediately.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

I would tell my younger self to walk into every situation with the confidence of a White man. Many times I have felt that I was less than and not as prepared as I should have been. That was a lie. As a Black woman, we often make sure we check every box plus the boxes that are not on the list just in case someone questions if we should be in the room. If I had more confidence earlier, I would have positioned myself for certain opportunities earlier.