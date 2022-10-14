PnB Rock’s girlfriend speaks out for 1st time since killing (video)

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. According to Los Angeles police, a suspect approached Rock while he was seated at a table and demanded items from him before shooting him multiple times. Rock was then transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

After the shooting, many blamed Rock’s girlfriend, since she posted their location prior to his being killed.

PNB rock’s girlfriend posted their location on IG. 20 minutes later some robbers came and shot him. The same scenario happened with Pop smoke. You people need to learn to stop posting your location while you’re still there. pic.twitter.com/cHAO4frk48 — peter (@Peterpumping) September 12, 2022

On Oct. 13, Stephanie Sibounheuang, Rock’s girlfriend, opened up for the first time since the incident, saying that the rapper saved her life.

“I am 100 percent not ok … My man saved my life, throwing me under that table,” Sibounheuang said in an Instagram post. “I’m not supposed to be here, but because of him, I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this.”

Sibounheuang continued and talked about one of her last conversations with Rock.

“My last day with you. I told you ‘I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate’ Even it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is … and for that … I am grateful,” Sibounheuang wrote.

On Sept. 29, Freddie Lee Trone and his son were charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Shauntel Trone, the wife of Freddie Trone, was also charged with one count of being an accessory to murder.