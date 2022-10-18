Remorseful Ceaser of ‘Black Ink’ explains the abuse of his dogs

Ceaser, the charismatic and undisputed king of the Black Ink empire and former star of the “Black Ink Crew: New York” reality show, is clearly contrite about the incidence of dog abuse that got him severed from the TV show.

In an interview with 107.5 WCGI host Charmaine, the man whose real name is David Emanuel offered a mea culpa for his actions. He also elaborated on how he had a momentary mental meltdown while enduring mounting pressures that collided during the apex of the pandemic.

“I regret it 100 percent. Like, sometimes I wish I can take that night back but you can’t take nothing back. And that’s the messed up part about it because in my two seconds of anger I lost it,” Ceaser told the radio show host.

“And honestly, I was going through a lot. I don’t want to make no excuses, but that was during Covid, a situation with my daughter just happened, my mind was going all over the place. You feel me? I didn’t know how much stuff I was going through until after this dog situation I got therapy.”

A former friend released the video of Caesar abusing a dog that immediately went viral and cost him millions in revenue. At that time, Ceaser was like many who had a difficult time dealing with the multi-pronged ramifications of COVID-19.

“I didn’t know how many people died and I just kept working and kept building. I never really got to heal or anything, you feel me? I done loss loved ones, people that really mean something to me. I done loss fiancés, I done loss a lot of things,” he said.

“And being on TV sometimes you just get caught up that you don’t really get to mend anything that you go through. So you walking around with wounds that’s just open and with you trying to be a man, say ‘men ain’t supposed to cry, men ain’t supposed to do this,’ you not understanding you doing more damage to yourself than anything. And I feel like that moment just defined that I needed help. And that’s what I did.”

Caeser, 43, hastens to add that what he was going through is no excuse for his actions.

“That s— shouldn’t have happened. I’m more intelligent and I’m more mature than that,” he said. “And that couple of seconds basically cost me a lot.”

As reported ad nauseam, VH1 almost immediately canceled Ceaser from the show amid the intense blowback from the video showing Ceaser slamming a metal folding chair on one dog.