Former ‘RHOA’ star Kim Zolciak-Biermann losing mansion to foreclosure

One of the original stars of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is losing her suburban Atlanta mansion to foreclosure, the media has reported.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the sole White cast member on “RHOA” who fell out of favor due to her allegedly racist ways, and her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, reportedly “failed to pay back” a $300,000 loan after their spin-off reality series, “Don’t Be Tardy,” was not picked up for another season, according to the U.S. Sun and The Blast.

A Notice of Sale Under Power obtained by The Sun revealed that Zolciak-Biermann, 44, and Kroy Biermann, 37, had their five-bedroom, 6.5-baths estate in Alpharetta, Georgia, foreclosed on.

The document obtained by the newspaper states:

“Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Kroy Evan Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann to Landmark Community Bank, dated December 9, 2013, recorded in Deed Book 53458, Page 228, Fulton County, Georgia Records and as modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Deed Book 58531, Page 576, Fulton County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of THREE HUNDRED THOUSAND AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($300,000.00).”

🍑Kim Zolciaks house is being auctioned off next Tuesday.🍑💸 Girl might need a Bravo Check 💀300k loan for renovations not paid👀 $2,200/monthly #RHOA pic.twitter.com/IisJOElvRM — bravolecture (@bravolecture1) October 25, 2022

Page Six reports that Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion nearly went into foreclosure once before, back in 2014, but the Biermanns managed to reconcile that $10 million debt.

The Biermman’s home, which is currently valued at $2,535,285 for the 6,907-square-foot property, will reportedly be sold off to satisfy the debt the couple owes.

Zolciak-Biermann was able to sustain moderate fame when Bravo TV gave her and her family a spin-off show, “Don’t Be Tardy,” in 2012, which was named after her 2009 independent hit song, “Tardy to the Party.” The single was written and produced for her by former “RHOA” castmate Kandi Burruss, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and former member of Xscape.