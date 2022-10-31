Cardi B is ready to embrace her next big venture

The reigning princess of hip-hop expressed a yearning to add to her royal rap family.

Cardi B, 29, told her vast fandom that she is going to hasten the completion of her current business endeavors so that she and her husband Offset can get to work on a third child.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper told her 25 million Twitter followers on Halloween weekend that she is not done having children yet despite having two children with her husband Offset: 4-year-old daughter Kulture and 1-year-old son Wave Set.

“Be Careful” artist, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, explained her desire for a third child.

“My son so fire. I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third.”

Cardi B is in that stage of her life where she is trying to reconcile her enormous ambitions and unabashed thirst for the bag with motherhood.

Currently, Cardi is working on her upcoming second album. It has been four years since the former “Love & Hip Hop” star exploded with her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018 and won the Best Rap Album award at the 61st Grammy Awards.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Cardi said she had intended to follow up her debut CD much sooner, but that the pandemic interrupted her plans.

“I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour,” she said.

Furthermore, Cardi craves the face-to-face interactions as opposed to Zoom interviews and promotions.

“I don’t feel like if I do an album promo run and everything, like, there’s no feelings to it, me doing interviews with people through a computer. I want to meet up with people. I want to have a conversation. It’s a better vibe,” Cardi said.

“Even after I finish the album, I gotta make sure I do two epic music videos. And, it takes me a while to do a music video.”