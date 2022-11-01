What visionary Lucy Bremond would tell her younger self

Entrepreneur Lucy Bremond is the founding chairman of Blue Triangle Friends. The organization is made up of professionals and prominent business leaders throughout the greater Houston community who work to ensure the success of the Blue Triangle Multicultural Association Inc.

Members support the organization by building awareness, raising funds, as well as assisting with capacity-building efforts and sustainability plans.

Bremond shared with us what she would tell her younger self.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpowers to be?

I am a visionary Black woman with enormous positive energy, and the ability to energize and also inspire others. Guided by my faith and the support of my loving family and friends, I continue to do all that God has planned for my life.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

I would advise my younger self to “never stop learning.”

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

Dolores Richard Spikes [was] the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics from Louisiana State University, the first female chancellor foofr Southern University, and later the first president of a public university in the state of Louisiana. She made history by becoming the first woman in the United States to lead a university system. She was such an influential role model for so many young ladies, just like me, who majored in mathematics while attending Southern University. I would thank her for her educational leadership and for recognizing the importance of HBCUs.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

COVID-19 obstacles and devastating weather offered challenges for me. However, I remained steadfast in serving the Greater Third Ward, securing the well-being of people of African descent, and preserving history. When Mayor Turner announced Houston’s stay-home COVID protocol, my team and I quickly pivoted in-person programs and events to digital platforms to create virtual experiences at the historic Emancipation Park. This is where I was employed as the Conservancy’s executive director: sharing 100+ virtual interactive health and wellness videos; hosing 10+ virtual economic empowerment and educational sessions; servicing 1,000 families and 25,000 individuals; distributing 5,000 meals and 1,000 gift cards during the holidays, and creating the #WeAreJuneteenth digital campaign that reached 250,000+ globally in 15+ countries. This was able to provide experiences for people worldwide to learn firsthand about Juneteenth, Emancipation Park, and the significant contributions made by African Americans.

Additionally, COVID-19 prevented the Blue Triangle Community Center’s developers, design and construction teams from meeting in person with the Blue Triangle team. The use of technology allowed me to create processes, provide digital literacy training, and secure resources for the Blue Triangle team.