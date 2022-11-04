How Brandy Merriweather made a splash in PR before turning 25

Brandy Merriweather, 24, is the founder of BStarPR and co-founder of Creator Equality.

Merriweather’s companies have worked with Grammy Award-winning producer Digital Nas, Rap Snacks and James Lindsay, Fan Base and Isaac Hayes, Acacia McBride, Mike Merrill, #SavageChallenge and #SavageChallenge2, @NaeNaeTwins, @MarquayTheGoat, Kahlen Barry, Seth Francois, @ChyTheGreatest, @MsJackyOh, Fibroid Fighters Foundation and @RobiiiWorld.

She was recently recognized as a Sister with Superpowers in Atlanta by rolling out.

What is your profession, what is your company’s name, what are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

Publicist and marketing specialist, founder of BStarPR and co-founder of Creator Equality, publicity, branding and creator support. To amplify young voices because I didn’t want to be the youngest in the room anymore.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpowers to be?

Advocacy, communication and morality.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

Transparency, work ethic, age and tenaciousness.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Do you, but always listen and learn.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Representation is key for continued growth and success.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

Pamela Merriweather — my mom. She has been a woman in environmental services and healthcare that has persevered for 30-plus years in a male-dominated space and role. I owe flowers to her for being a leader in our household and a resilient woman who has given many people jobs and hope for the better. She taught me strong values that I carry with me today. One is “what you permit, you promote.”

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

Because we need it. We can learn from others about what not to do in order to continue moving quickly to accomplish a lot for our culture.

What are three career highlights?

When my boss Saptosa [Foster] and mentor at the time used me as an example of “starting now” to college students. Garnering over 100 media placements for a client in one campaign. Receiving this nomination.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

Amplifying others.