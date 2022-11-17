Black man gets 6 life sentences for Christmas parade attack

On Nov. 16, 40-year-old Darrell Brooks was sentenced to six consecutive life in sentences for driving his car into a crowd of attendees in Wisconsin in 2021.

Brooks drove his sports car through police barricades last November and hit a crowd of people participating in an annual parade in Waukesha. One victim was performing with her troupe known as the Dancing Grannies when she was struck and killed. Five others, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed, while more than 60 others were injured, including at least 18 children.

The jury found Brooks guilty of 76 counts from the attack, which included six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Judge Jennifer Dorrow ordered Brooks to serve a life sentence without the possibility of extended supervision for each of the first-degree homicide counts.

Dorrow imposed sentences totaling hundreds of years for the remaining 70 counts. Brooks was also sentenced to 17½ years for each of the 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon.