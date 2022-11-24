Walmart mass shooter reportedly left manifesto on his cellphone

The Walmart manager who killed six people at the supermarket in Virginia on Nov. 22 had a manifesto on his phone, as well as a list of people he wanted to target.

Law enforcement found the manifesto on 31-year-old Andre Bing’s phone. Bing fatally shot himself. Police have not confirmed a motive for Bing’s violent attack.

In the manifesto, Bing complained about recent changes to his unemployment status and complained about other employees at the store harassing him about it.

One of the new employees at the store said she was convinced that Bing had planned the shooting, and spared her life by telling her to “go home” before the shooting. Police said that he was armed with one handgun and multiple magazines.

Bing killed a 16-year-old boy who police have not identified, and 70-year-old Randy Blevins, who was planning to retire within a year. The others were Kellie Pyle, Lorenzo Gamble, Tyenka Johnson and Brian Pendleton. At least 50 people were inside the Walmart when the shooting occurred.