Black musicians on tour this winter

Over the last two years, hip-hop and R&B lovers have had to settle with virtual events to comply with the pandemic protocols. Now that the country has reached a safe point, the live music scene looks much brighter. This year was packed with our favorite artists on stage performing their latest music as fans gathered to celebrate being outside and seeing them live again.

As the year is coming to a close, there’s still so much to look forward to on the concert scene. Below, you will find a list of Black music artists scheduled to tour for the remainder of 2022, going into next year.

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers Tour – The rapper has toured in three different countries, with nine more stops left. His Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers tour features rappers Baby Keem and Tanna Leone on specific tour dates. The tour began in the United States and visit the United Kingdom, Auckland and New Zealand. Amazon Music live-streamed the Paris, France tour stop and will stream the concert on-demand through Amazon Prime

Fantasia Tour – The singer began a short tour to a few U.S. cities beginning in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 11. With only five stops left, Fantasia is bringing soul to the East coast, starting in Virginia and ending in Texas. Jazz singer-songwriter Jazzmeia Horn will join Fantasia on select dates.

Mary J Blige and The Good Morning Gorgeous tour – The R&B superstar began touring Sept. 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She gracefully gave fans a taste of nostalgia while performing her new music from her Good Morning Gorgeous album. The last tour stop will be Dec. 29 in Jacksonville, Florida. Blige will be joined by “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai and rising R&B artist Queen Naija.

Chris Brown and The Under the Influence tour – Brown will travel across the United Kingdom and Europe beginning Feb. 2023. The 13-date tour kicks off on Feb. 13, 2023, in Dublin. From there, Brown will play in London, Manchester, Paris, and Berlin before concluding in Amsterdam on March 6, 2023. Although the show will be international, Brown will perform live for the In My Feelz festival on Dec. 17 in La. The show will feature Trey Songz and Sean Kingston.