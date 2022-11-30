Zendaya engaged to Tom Holland?

The preeminent power pair in Hollywood is the subject of furious speculation and rumors for the past couple of days about whether they are officially engaged.

Zendaya and her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who have been dating for the past two years, have reportedly been discussing a permanent relationship and children.

Holland and Zendaya first became acquainted on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. It was apropos that their Marvel characters, Peter Parker and Mary “MJ” Jane, went on to have romance in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. By the time Zendaya and Holland got together again for the Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional tour in 2021, they confirmed that they were a couple and immediately became Tinseltown’s favorite duo in real life.

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” a source revealed to the Comic. The source added that they are “serious and permanent.”

The news comes amid speculation that Holland will star in another Spider-Man film or whether he believes it’s time to pass the torch to someone else.

While appearing on “The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha” podcast, comic insider Jeff Sneider stated that Holland “closed a deal” for Spider-Man 4, the sequal to 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Furthermore, the podcast stated that Holland’s renewed contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy, though that has not been confirmed by Marvel or Sony.