Chicago native Larvetta Loftin makes love connections for brands

For a brand to stand out in an industry, it must offer a unique appeal. Brand managers like Larvetta Loftin make that happen. The key responsibility of a brand manager is to ensure that every product, action, and communication an organization puts out supports the brand’s goals and messaging. Loftin, who has more than two decades of experience, owns her agency, The L3 Agency, where she helps entrepreneurs prioritize, capitalize, and mobilize every aspect of their business.

This may sound simple, but it’s a critical role to play. Loftin is also a much sought-after speaker, podcast host, and author. She was named “Chicago Top Game Changers Under 40” and honored as one of Verizon’s Everyday Heroes. She has also won awards for Best Diversity Campaign and Best Nightlife Campaign for her work in marketing.

Rolling out is featuring Loftin in the Sisters With Superpowers series. She shared her story of building her full-service influencer marketing and communications agency.

Why did you select your career?

I am the founder and chief relationship officer of The L3 Agency, a full-service influencer marketing and communications agency in Chicago. I started my agency because I wanted to build an agency that supports women of color and tells rich stories of marginalized communities to augment how they are portrayed in media and business. Our hearts lead our agency as a mission-centric agency leader.

What essential skills or qualities make you unique as an African-American female leader?

Leading with empathy, staying curious, being courageous, pivoting when necessary, and entering rooms where you don’t know anyone – large, small, live, virtual, etc.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

It is essential because if you can see it, you can believe it. When younger women of color see women that look like them, it says it is achievable and that is impact.

What thoughtful or encouraging advice would you give your younger self?

Life doesn’t have to be so serious; laugh often and smell the roses because they die over time, and every relationship isn’t built to last forever.