Cardi B removes her butt injections and issues warning (video)

Cardi B has never shied away from admitting to her multiple cosmetic surgeries to enhance her physical attributes. But there is one procedure that she says she emphatically regrets.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper warned her 146 million followers — particularly women — on an Instagram story to never get butt shots, aka, biopolymers, to enlarge their derrieres.

“The tea is after I gave birth to my son [Wave], my a– was f—ing huge,” the emcee began her torrent of profanities and N-words.

“In August, I did surgery and I removed 95 percent of my biopolymers … if you don’t know what it is, it’s a– shots. It was a really crazy process.”

After experiencing the results of those shots, Cardi warned her followers of the dangers.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a–,’ so you result to a– shots, b—- don’t f—ing do it,” the star said. “I am super super super super against mother f—– a– shots,” Cardi added. “I’m super against biopolymers,” the wife of rapper Offset exclaimed.

“But, of course, they took it out of me but they still had to shape my butt, because they took a lot of a– shots out,” Cardi continued. “I all the way support you if you want to do alterations to your body, but do NOT get a– shots.”

Later in the video, the mother of two broached the topic of Brazilian butt lifts, otherwise known as BBLs.



“When it comes to BBLs, if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right,” she added. “If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.”

The “Bodak Yellow” emcee, who has unashamedly talked about the surgical work on her body for years, told GQ about how she got her first in a Queens, New York, basement for $800. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days,” she said at the time.

Later in life, the 30-year-old star admitted to a breast augmentation and liposuction after the birth of her first child, daughter Kulture, who is now 4. She also has a 15-month-old son, Wave, with Migos rapper Offset.

Listen to Cardi go off on a number of topics, including butt shots.