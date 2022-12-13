LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony watch sons face off on ESPN

Carmelo Anthony used one word to describe Dec. 12: “Legacies.” The NBA legend watched his son Kiyan and the Christ the King team face off against Sierra Canyon in metro Los Angeles. The game was broadcast on ESPN networks, as Sierra Canyon features LeBron James‘ sons Bronny James and Bryce James.

“We just have to enjoy these moments, man, because these don’t come often,” Anthony told ESPN at halftime. “This is something that’s been a long time coming, and we’re here today to support them.”

Bronny, a senior, scored 12 points in the game, the Los Angeles Times reported. He had a pair of highlight-worthy dunks during the night. Sierra Canyon won 62-51.

Bronny James got UP for this alley-oop jam 😤pic.twitter.com/4dtdeNoHY3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 13, 2022

Kiyan, a sophomore, finished with 10 points.

“I think he’s at an age now where he can receive what I’m trying to teach him,” Anthony told ESPN. “What I’m trying to give him, and what advice I’m trying to give him, but I also try to open up the floor to him. Let him talk, let him say what he’s feeling, what he’s going through and how he wants to deal with things. Then, we plan accordingly from there.”

Kiyan Anthony gets on the board with a smooth outside shot 💯@kiyananthony @ctkroyals pic.twitter.com/FPcFriEYby — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) December 13, 2022

Nick Young, Kenyon Martin, Kim Kardashian, Scottie Pippen, Juju Watkins and La La Anthony were among some of the other celebrities who were in attendance as well for the game.

The nationally televised game happened 20 years to the day that James made his ESPN debut in high school against Anthony’s alma mater, Oak Hill Academy. Anthony was already a freshman at the time of James’ national debut.