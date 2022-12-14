Drake reveals he’s a hopeless romantic with latest purchase

Drake wants to keep all his ex-partners close, so he has a new piece of jewelry that allows him to do so.

Jeweler Alex Moss showed off a new necklace on Instagram, which Drake calls the “Previous Engagements.” The necklace consists of 42 engagement rings for “all the times he thought about it but never did it,” and a total of 351.38 carats in diamonds.

Moss says that it took 14 months to complete and was hand made in New York City but didn’t reveal the total cost.

Throughout Drake’s music catalog, he has mentioned a number of women in his life, and it looks like he may have wanted to get down on one knee a few times. The latest person to come out about her previous relationship with the rapper was SZA. In the song “Mr. Right Now” with 21 Savage, Drake says “Said she wanna f— to some SZA, wait, ’cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

“In a strange way, I was like, ‘Did they know,'” SZA said in a recent interview with Audacy. “But they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything.”