The unorthodox artistry of Nesha Nycee

Nesha Nycee is the definition of different in music. From her braids to her tattoos and sound, the Atlanta-raised Nycee is the answer to many listener seeking musical alternatives. She raps about chakras, books and education, and sometimes her flows and bars hit on upbeats instead of downbeats. Her colorful braids hang down to her knees and her robot mannerisms give hints of Lil Kim’s signature dance move. Just her overall presence makes the everyday citizen assume she’s someone worthy of note, whether in Atlanta, New York or London.

Nycee spoke to rolling out about the origins of her individuality.

What three words would you use to describe your style?

Unorthodox, strange, and then the third one, I’m going to say impactful. Even me just chilling in my soundcheck attire, I still feel like I’m conveying a certain power and the aura is beaming. Everything about my style, no matter if I’m just chilling, or if I got on my drip, I want it to be a factor. I want the music to be impactful. If I’m doing something quick, or if I’m creating a whole album, it doesn’t matter if it’s 30 seconds or 30 minutes, it’s going to be impactful. Always.

There’s a photo of Big Boi over your shoulder. What does he represent to you?

Salute, Big Boi. You can’t bring up Big Boi without bringing up André, you can’t talk about André without bringing up Big Boi. You can’t bring up either of them without speaking about OutKast.

I feel like I’ve always been an outcast. Before I even understood what that word was, I always felt different. I always felt like I didn’t necessarily fit in with a particular crowd. I appreciate him again for paving the way, for creating their own sound and not being afraid to stick to it because it’s hard to do something different when other people are doing the same thing. Sometimes you don’t want to be the oddball out, but they didn’t care, baby.

Remember your power, don't forget it. Get into it.