Tamar Braxton claims she was threatened by an ‘RHOA’ couple

Tamar Braxton aroused the curiosity of her 5.5 million Instagram fans when she insinuated that she was threatened by a married couple on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The youngest Braxton sibling did not name the couple when she fired up her IG story account and piqued the interest of her fans with this leading question:

Shortly thereafter, the “Love and War” singer provided a brief description of what she said happened to her.

Some fans believe that the “RHOA” couple Braxton is referring to is Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. Braxton is friends with reality show super producer Shaun King, the man Burruss claims stole the idea of a biopic about the group Xscape. Burruss has reportedly stopped following King on Instagram.

The other possible pair from “RHOA,” according to fans, could be Eva Marcille and her spouse Mike Sterling. Braxton mentioned during her rant that the guilty party is a city official. Only Sterling matches that description as the federal prosecutor doubles as the executive director of Atlanta’s Workforce Development Agency.

Based on her tenure on the now-defunct “Braxton Family Values,” fans got to see that Braxton was not always the innocent one in the multiple dustups and misunderstandings that popped off. Some reality fans are not only speculating wildly about who could have allegedly threatened Braxton, but they are mildly curious about what she may have done to precipitate the brewing beef.

As fans debated who could possibly be the guilty party, Braxton concluded her communication on the topic with this final thought: