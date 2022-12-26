Tashyra Ayers is supporting teenage mothers by doing this

Tashyra Ayers is the owner of The House of Genesis, a voice acting production company that casts Black voice acting talent in a multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry. She has significant experience with being motivated to serve beyond her profession. Between Ayers giving birth to her son Daevon when she was only 14, and her mother dying just five years later, her mission became more than just a business venture.

Ayers persevered through the adversity of being a young single mother to become an award-winning radio personality in Philadelphia. In 2017, she launched and hosted Mother’s Day Brunch: High Tea & Hats, an event that honors teenage mothers graduating high school and single mothers pursuing college degrees. Partnering with the CIGNA Foundation, the School District of Philadelphia and private donors, honorees have received baby products, scholarships, laptops and other school essentials. The brunch continued through 2020 during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Now Daevon partners with his mother to speak to teenage and single mothers throughout the New York, New Jersey and Delaware. Daevon is also the head of production for The House of Genesis, as well as a music producer and drum tech for Lauryn Hill.

Ayers studied broadcast communications at Delaware State University and Rowan College. She has an undergraduate degree in biblical studies with a focus on community transformation and social engagement from Lancaster Bible College Capital Seminary and Graduate School.